NEW YORK, May 1 (Reuters) - St George Mining Ltd is in talks with a Chinese battery manufacturer that is interested in buying a stake in the Australian nickel producer, Executive Chairman John Prineas said on Wednesday.

The interest from the Chinese company, which Prineas declined to identify, underscores the massive interest in minerals used to make electric vehicle batteries. Nickel is a key ingredient used to make battery cathodes. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Bernadette Baum)