Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Precious Metals & Minerals

CRU-CESCO-Chile govt opposes 'unconstitutional' mining royalty bill -minister

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, April 12 (Reuters) - Chile mining minister Juan Carlos Jobet said on Monday a bill to boost royalties on copper and lithium miners under consideration by lawmakers was “unconstitutional” and center-right President Sebastian Pinera’s administration would oppose it.

Jobet told the annual CRU World Copper Conference and CESCO Week that a wide-ranging national mining policy was nearing completion and would be presented in the third quarter.

Chile is the world’s top copper producer.

Reporting by Dave Sherwood; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up