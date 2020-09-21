Kinross Gold CEO sees "very low" risk of unrest spreading to Mauritania

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Canadian gold miner Kinross Gold said it saw a “very low” risk of political unrest in Mali spreading to Mauritania, its neighbour to the north where Kinross has a gold mine with plans to expand.

“We don’t see the Mali issue coming to Mauritania,” CEO Paul Rollinson told the Gold Forum Americas conference.

Mali’s president was toppled in a coup last month, further destabilising a country battling a jihadist insurgency and civil unrest. (Reporting by Helen Reid and Jeff Lewis, Editing by David Evans)