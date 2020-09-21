Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Basic Materials

Sibanye-Stillwater looking to buy gold mines outside South Africa -CEO

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman said on Monday he wanted to increase the mining company’s exposure to gold, but added that it was a difficult time to do deals.

“We really do like gold,” Froneman told the Gold Forum Americas conference. The precious metal which has surged 27% this year only accounts for about 10% of Sibanye’s earnings at the moment.

Sibanye, the world’s largest producer of platinum and rhodium, aims to acquire gold mines outside South Africa, Froneman said, in a bid to diversify its geographical exposure. (Reporting by Helen Reid and Jeff Lewis, Editing by david Evans)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up