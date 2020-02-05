Nigeria sees exponential growth in mining sector within five years -minister

CAPE TOWN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Nigeria expects its mining sector to account for 3% of GDP over the next five year from just 0.3% as the government seeks to diversify the economy away from oil, the minister for mines and steel development said on Wednesday.

Olamilekan Adegbite said he expects “exponential growth” in the mining sector and that gold, lead, zinc, limestone and coal were among seven strategic minerals identified for investment. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf writing by Chijioke Ohuocha, editing by Louise Heavens)