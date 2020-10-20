UPDATE 1-Kinross Gold not 'under any pressure' to do deals, CEO says

(Adds details, quote from analyst, CEO)

TORONTO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Kinross Gold Corp is not under any pressure to do deals, Chief Executive Paul Rollinson said on Tuesday, tamping down a media report that said it was eyeing a London listing and the sale of its business in the Americas.

Canada’s Globe and Mail newspaper, citing anonymous sources, last week reported Kinross was considering moving its primary stock listing to London and selling its North and South American gold mines.

Four of seven Kinross mines are located in the Americas, comprising the largest part of its production and an important part of its overall business, Rollinson said during an investor presentation.

“I don’t see a lot of upside in debating the rumor of the week,” he said, adding the miner looks at opportunities from time to time but prefers asset deals that offer synergies.

“We’re focused on the portfolio and making it the best we can be and we don’t feel under any pressure as it relates to M&A.”

Selling the Americas assets could unlock value but it is not clear that Kinross’ remaining Africa and Russian properties would attract an improved multiple, TD Securities analyst Greg Barnes said in a note on Monday.

“And in an environment in which investors are encouraging consolidation and scale, by splitting-up, Kinross would be going against the grain,” the analyst wrote.

On Tuesday, Kinross said it expects to produce about 2.5 million gold equivalent ounces annually from 2020–2029, citing growing output across its mines and declining costs.

Kinross in September said it expected to increase production by 20% from 2021–2023, with an estimated output of 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces in 2021, 2.7 million gold equivalent ounces in 2022 and 2.9 million gold equivalent ounces in 2023. (Reporting by Jeff Lewis; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Chris Reese)