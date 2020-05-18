FACTBOX-Global miners rush to rein in spending, output as COVID-19 dents demand

May 18 (Reuters) - The fallout of the coronavirus outbreak has forced global miners to cut their 2020 capital expenditure by about 19% and copper production outlook by 8%, according to data compiled by Reuters. Demand for metals has been hit as the coronavirus spread from China to other parts of the world and forced several nations to shut down much of their economies to contain the outbreak. Here are the cuts announced by miners: Company RIC Original Capex Revised Capex % change Original production Revised production % change (midpoint; in millions (midpoint; in millions guidance (midpoint) guidance (midpoint) of U.S. Dollars) of U.S. Dollars) Antofagasta Plc* 1,500 1,300 -13.33% Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel) 2,650 2,350 -11.32% Norsk Hydro ASA 952 757 -20.48% Sibanye Stillwater** 270 210 -22.22% Anglo American Platinum Ltd 386 330 -14.51% 4.4 mln ounces of 3.35 million ounces -28.86% total platinum of total PGM group metals (PGM) Glencore Plc 5,500 4,250 -22.73% 1.3 mln tonnes 1.25 million tonnes -3.84% copper copper Lundin Mining Corp 620 440 -29.03% 284,000 tonnes 278,500 tonnes -1.93% copper copper Rio Tinto 7,000 5,500 -21.43% 550,000 tonnes 497,000 tonnes -9.63% copper copper Vale SA 5,000 4,600 -8.00% 400,000 tonnes 370,000 tonnes -7.50% copper copper 347 mln tonnes iron 320 mln tonnes ore -7.78% ore fines fines 205,000 tonnes 187,500 tonnes -8.53% nickel nickel Freeport-McMoRan Inc 2,800 2,000 -28.57% 1.6 mln tonnes 1.4 mln tonnes -12.50% recoverable copper recoverable copper Anglo American Plc 5,250 4,250 -19.05% 33 mln carats 26 mln -21.21% diamond carats diamond 2.1 mln ounces 1.6 mln ounces -23.80% platinum platinum 1.4 mln ounces 1.1 mln ounces -21.42% palladium palladium First Quantum Minerals Ltd 850 675 -20.59% 855,000 tonnes 780,000 tonnes -8.77% copper copper 290,000 ounces gold 260,000 ounces gold -10.34% Total capital expenditure 32,778 26,662 -18.66% Total copper production 4.98 mln tonnes 4.56 mln tonnes -8.43% Notes: *Antofagasta expects 2020 copper production to be at the lower range of 725,000-755,000 tonnes guidance **Sibanye-Stillwater withdrew its operating forecast for 2020 (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)