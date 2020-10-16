SMB-Winning aims to bring Guinea's Simandou iron ore to market in 2025

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 16 (Reuters) - China-backed consortium SMB-Winning aims to bring blocks 1 and 2 of Guinea’s massive Simandou iron ore deposit into production by 2025, Chairman Fadi Wazni said on Friday.

The consortium - which includes Société Minière de Boké (SMB) and Singapore’s Winning Shipping as well as Guinean government interests - won a $14 billion government tender in November 2019 to develop the blocks of the largest known deposit of its kind, holding more than 2 billion tonnes of high-grade ore.

“2025 is what we are aiming to,” Wazni said. “I have to say that, if you look at our record with bauxite... we are fairly confident we will meet this target.”

Blocks 3 and 4 of Simandou are owned by Rio Tinto. (Reporting by Helen Reid; editing by Jason Neely)