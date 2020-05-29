JPMorgan CEO: events in Minneapolis are 'terrible ... tragic and heartbreaking' -memo

NEW YORK, May 29 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon called the events in the U.S. city of Minneapolis this week “terrible ... tragic and heartbreaking” in an internal memo sent to staff on Friday that was seen by Reuters.

Dimon said the death of an unarmed black man after he was seen on a video gasping for breath while a white police officer knelt on his neck "highlights the inequities black and other diverse communities have and continue to face every day."