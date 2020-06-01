Cyclical Consumer Goods
New York's Cuomo calls for police reforms in wake of George Floyd's death

June 1 (Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday called for a national ban on police use of chokeholds and excessive force as part of a reform of policing following the death of an unarmed black man in police custody in Minneapolis a week ago.

“It’s not enough to come out and say ‘I’m angry, I’m frustrated’,” Cuomo told a daily briefing on the coronavirus. “The protesters are making a point. But you have to add the positive reform agenda.” (reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut and Maria Caspani in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

