UK PM's spokesman praises black protester who carried injured white man

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - The instincts of the Black Lives Matter protester who emerged from chaotic scenes in London carrying an injured white man during scuffles with counter protesters on Saturday represented the best of us, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said.

Patrick Hutchinson has been hailed as a hero for carrying the injured man over his shoulder, an image that has gone viral on social media after it was taken by a Reuters photographer.

“Patrick Hutchinson’s instincts at that moment represent the best of us,” the spokesman told reporters. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Kate Holton)