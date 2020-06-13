Far-right protesters and police scuffle in London's Trafalgar Square

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - Far-right protesters and police scuffled in London’s Trafalgar Square, fireworks were set off and bottles were thrown on Saturday, as officers tried to separate them from anti-racism demonstrators, Reuters witnesses said.

About 1,000 far-right activists took to London’s streets, vowing to protect historic monuments that have been targeted on the fringes of recent Black Lives Matter marches. About 100 people were involved in clashes in Trafalgar Square, according to Reuters reporters at the scene.