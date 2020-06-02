Less violence in Monday night's protests, National Guard chief says

WASHINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - The United States saw decreasing levels of violence in protests across the United States on Monday night, the head of the National Guard bureau said on Tuesday, even as protest activity was sustained or increased.

“Across the country last night, it was a better night. We saw a reduction in violence. But broadly speaking, we saw sustained or even increasing levels of protest,” General Joseph Lengyel, chief of the National Guard, told reporters, adding no members of the Guard were injured last night.

Lengyel said 18,000 members of the Guard were now assisting local law enforcement in 29 states, a figure that was increasing.