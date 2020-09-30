Minnesota greenlights plan to open some legal work to non-lawyers

The Minnesota Supreme Court has approved a plan for a pilot project that will allow legal paraprofessionals to serve clients in certain family law and housing disputes, in an effort to address “unmet civil legal needs” in the state.

The pilot, set to begin March 1, 2021, will permit legal paraprofessionals that meet certain qualifications to give legal advice, and in some situations represent a client in court under the supervision of a Minnesota attorney.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3ijsuky