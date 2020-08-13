Thai hotelier Minor International posts worst quarter ever

BANGKOK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Thailand-based hospitality company Minor International Pcl on Thursday posted its worst quarter ever after the collapse of travel and tourism demand because of the novel coronavirus.

Minor reported an 8.45 billion baht ($272.32 million) loss in the three months ending in June, compared with profits of 1.79 billion baht in the corresponding period a year earlier, due to hotel closures and global travel restrictions.

Revenue from hotels dropped 91% from last year to 2.13 billion baht, with average occupancy at 9% versus 72% last year.

Minor’s shares were nearly 3% higher in mid-afternoon trade on Thursday compared with a rise of 0.58% in the main index .

The company has a portfolio of 529 hotels in 56 countries with 6% of rooms in Thailand.

Its restaurant business booked 3.98 billion baht in revenue, down 32% from the same period a year earlier, due to coronavirus lockdowns, though a surge in food delivery helped cushion the drop.

However, its performance in Europe gradually recovered in June as some hotels started to reopen and travel within Europe resumed.

The company expects that demand from regional markets including Asia and the Middle East will accelerate later this year as restrictions are relaxed.

Minor said it had 62 billion baht in cash and credit facilities, which was sufficient for operations and a cushion for uncertainty. ($1 = 31.0300 baht) (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng Editing by Robert Birsel)