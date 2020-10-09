IN BRIEF: Mintz rolls back pay cuts

(Reuters) -

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo on Friday said it is eliminating the cuts made to associates and staffers’ salaries after a better-than-expected financial performance in the first half of the firm’s fiscal year.

Starting on Oct. 23, the firm’s associates, technical advisers, patent agents and professional staff will see their pre-pandemic salaries restored, a Mintz spokeswoman said.

