Mintz keeps up lateral momentum with bicoastal hires as it weighs next steps on pay

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo added its 14th lateral partner of 2020 on Wednesday, continuing to grow its ranks amid the continuing logistical and economic challenges of the pandemic.

Corporate partner Ivan Presant joined the firm in New York from McDermott Will & Emery, the Boston-based firm said. Last Wednesday, it announced the addition of litigator James Rapore in Los Angeles, who joined from Kirkland & Ellis.

