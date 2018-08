Aug 9 (Reuters) - Australian property developer Mirvac Group reported a 6 percent fall in full-year profit on Thursday, as a downturn in the country’s residential property market eroded sales.

Net profit fell to A$1.09 billion, from A$1.16 billion a year ago, the company said.

The firm added that it would pay a final distribution of 6 Australian cents per share, from 5.5 cents the previous year.