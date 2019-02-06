UPDATE 2-Australia's Mirvac posts 39.4 pct rise in half-year profit

(Adds details from divisions, payout)

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Australian property developer Mirvac Group tightened its operating earnings per share (EPS) guidance on Thursday, after reporting a 39.4 percent rise in half-yearly profit driven by strong performance from its non-residential portfolio.

Sydney-based Mirvac said it now expects operating EPS between 16.9 cents to 17.1 cents per stapled security for 2019, compared with the prior guidance of 16.8 cents to 17.1 cents per stapled security.

Statutory profit for the six months ended Dec. 31 rose to A$648 million ($461.18 million) from A$465 million in the same period a year earlier.

Mirvac, which primarily engages in building apartments, has faltered as tighter lending conditions helped trigger a steep drop in Australian house prices.

In an attempt to offset the housing slump, Mirvac has shifted its focus towards developing commercial properties.

Operating earnings at the firm’s office and industrial division rose 40.2 percent to A$265 million for the first half of the financial year.

Mirvac’s residential division, which used to be the firm’s biggest business, recorded A$58 million in operating profit, from A$34 million a year ago.

The company announced an interim payout of 5.3 Australian cents per stapled security, compared with 5.0 cents per stapled security a year ago.

Total operating profit, which excludes one-off costs, rose 26 percent to A$290 million. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler and Phil Berlowitz)