Missouri lawmakers approve new abortion regulations

(Reuters) - Missouri lawmakers on Tuesday approved abortion regulations that critics said could further reduce access to the procedure, making the state the latest to tighten abortion laws.

The Republican-controlled Missouri Senate sent the measure to the desk of Republican Governor Eric Greitens, who had called a special session to enact abortion laws and is expected to sign the bill.

The bill gives the attorney general power to enforce abortion laws, requires annual surprise inspections of clinics and orders that doctor be the ones to fulfill a requirement for women to discuss abortion risks 72 hours before a procedure. It also requires the state to report to the legislature on how clinics are conducting abortions.

The legislation includes a measure that would exempt pregnancy resource centers, which counsel against abortions, from a local St. Louis law banning employers from discriminating against those who have had an abortion. Critics believed the St. Louis ordinance could require the centers to hire workers who favor abortion rights.

"Today is a great victory for pregnancy care centers that help women and children all over the state," Greitens said in a statement. "I'm proud that many of Missouri's lawmakers stood strong to protect the lives of the innocent unborn and women's health."

But Planned Parenthood of Missouri said the bill was another attempt to restrict access to abortion.

"Missouri's abortion laws are already some of the most restrictive in the nation. Federal courts have blocked some of those medically unnecessary restrictions," spokeswoman Sarah Felts said in a statement. "Senate Bill 5 is a clear and deliberate attempt to skirt the constitutional rights of Missourians to access abortion services."

The legislative session was called after a federal judge's ruling in April that blocked requirements for clinics to meet standards for surgical centers and for doctors to have hospital privileges as unconstitutional barriers to access.

Missouri is one of seven states down to only one clinic currently providing abortions but after the April court ruling Planned Parenthood said it would provide abortions at several additional clinics.

Planned Parenthood officials said they hope the new law will not impact their ability to get licensing approval.

U.S. state legislatures enacted 41 new abortion restrictions in the first half of 2017, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a reproductive health think tank that supports abortion rights.