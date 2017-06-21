FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 2 months
Ferguson settles lawsuit over black teen killed by police in Missouri
#U.S. Legal News
June 21, 2017 / 12:24 AM / in 2 months

Ferguson settles lawsuit over black teen killed by police in Missouri

Ian Simpson

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The parents of black teenager Michael Brown have settled a lawsuit with Ferguson, Missouri, over his fatal shooting by a white city police officer in 2014, according to a federal court document filed on Monday.

Terms of the wrongful death settlement between Ferguson and Brown's parents, Michael Brown Sr. and Lesley McSpadden, were not disclosed. The judgment was approved by U.S. District Judge E. Richard Webber.

Ferguson, a blue-collar, largely black suburb of St. Louis, gained international notoriety after police officer Darren Wilson gunned down Brown, an unarmed 18-year-old shoplifting suspect.

Brown and McSpadden, his ex-wife, sued the city, former Police Chief Tom Jackson, and Wilson in 2015.

Brown's death sparked months of sometimes violent protests in Ferguson and around the United States, fueled by subsequent police killings of unarmed black men in other cities. It also spurred the "Black Lives Matter" movement that has cast a spotlight on long-troubled relations between police and minority residents in many cities.

Ferguson Mayor James Knowles declined to comment. The lead attorney for Brown's parents, Anthony Gray, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

