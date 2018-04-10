Missouri town can challenge restrictions on water-treatment plant –8th Circuit

A federal appeals court on Monday revived a lawsuit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency by the city of Kennett, Missouri, over stringent effluent-discharge standards the agency approved in 2010, reversing a judge who said the challenge was premature.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Kennett is facing “imminent harm” in the form of increased compliance costs because its permit is already up for renewal, and the EPA will not approve a permit that does not comply with the 2010 standards.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qp5GHh