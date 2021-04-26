German eye wear retailer Mister Spex targets July IPO -sources

FRANKFURT, April 26 (Reuters) - German online spectacles retailer Mister Spex is preparing for a July stock market listing in Frankfurt that could value the firm at more than 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion), people close to the matter said.

The company sells glasses, shades and contact lenses online, working with local opticians for eyesight tests. It also operates a small number of its own stores. In 2019, it reported core earnings of 2 million euros on sales of 139 million.

Berlin-based Mister Spex is expected to announce its intention to float in late June and could sell shares worth 300-400 million euros in the deal organised by Berenberg, Jefferies and Barclays, the sources said.

Mister Spex was not available for comment, while the banks declined to comment or were not immediately available.

The deal would add to a rich pipeline of technology listings in Germany, where used-car platform AUTO1 has already floated in Frankfurt, while open-source software firm SUSE and online car dealership MeinAuto have announced IPO plans.

Separately, online retailers About You and Lampenwelt as well as the maker of language app Babbel are among those potentially preparing listings, people close to the matter have said.

Mister Spex is owned by co-chief executives Dirk Graber and Mirko Caspar and investors, including Goldman Sachs, DN Capital, Scottish Equity Partners and XAnge. Earlier this year, it attracted 15 million euros in new money on top of a 65 million euro fundraising it closed in autumn of 2020. ($1 = 0.8280 euros) (Editing by Jane Merriman)