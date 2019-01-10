Pub firm Mitchells & Butlers holiday sales rise 9.8 pct

Jan 10 (Reuters) - British pub operator Mitchells & Butlers Plc on Thursday reported a 9.8 percent rise in comparable sales for the three-week holiday season, but warned about the ongoing uncertainty around Brexit.

The company, which operates more than 1,800 pubs, bars and restaurants and owns brands such as All Bar One, Harvester and Toby Carvery, said it remains cautious about the outlook until the political and macroeconomic landscape becomes clearer.

Total sales rose 5.1 percent over the 14-week period, the company said.