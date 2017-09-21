FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Mitchells & Butlers sales up despite poor weather
September 21, 2017 / 6:19 AM / in a month

REFILE-Mitchells & Butlers sales up despite poor weather

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to read to Sept. 16, paragraph 1)

Sept 21 (Reuters) - British pubs group Mitchells & Butlers Plc reported a 2.9 percent rise in sales for the 51-week period to Sept. 16 despite poor weather in recent weeks.

The group, whose pubs include Harvester, Toby Carvery and All Bar One, said comparable drink sales in the most recent weeks 8 weeks contracted 1.2 percent, an outcome it blamed on poor weather versus a sunny period a year earlier.

The company reiterated its warning that margins for the full year will be below last year due to inflationary cost pressures. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

