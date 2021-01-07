UK's Mitchells & Butlers explores capital raise as lockdown weighs

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Mitchells & Butlers said on Thursday it was exploring an equity capital raise, as a new national lockdown shut the British pub operator’s sites across England, though it added that no decision had been made yet on its timing, size or terms.

The owner of All Bar One and Toby Carvery pubs and restaurants said sales plunged 67.1% for the 14 weeks ended Jan. 2 due to strict restrictions in both the UK and Germany.