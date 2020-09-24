UK's Mitchells & Butlers posts sales slump as pandemic hits demand

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Mitchells & Butlers said on Thursday total sales for 51 weeks ended Sept. 19 fell 35%, due to store closures and sharp slump in demand amid widespread COVID-19 restrictions.
“The future remains both challenging and uncertain, with only this week a curfew and other additional restrictions being imposed on how and when we can operate,” the UK pub operator said.
Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.
