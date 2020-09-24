Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Cyclical Consumer Goods

UK's Mitchells & Butlers posts sales slump as pandemic hits demand

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Mitchells & Butlers said on Thursday total sales for 51 weeks ended Sept. 19 fell 35%, due to store closures and sharp slump in demand amid widespread COVID-19 restrictions.

“The future remains both challenging and uncertain, with only this week a curfew and other additional restrictions being imposed on how and when we can operate,” the UK pub operator said.

Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up