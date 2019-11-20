Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 20, 2019

Mitchells & Butlers full-year profit rises on food sales



Nov 20 (Reuters) - Mitchells & Butlers reported a higher full-year adjusted operating profit on Wednesday, buoyed by stronger food sales at its around 1,700 restaurants and pubs across the UK, and as it kept a tight lid on costs.

The owner of All Bar One, Toby Carvery, Harvester and Browns chain of pubs, bars and restaurants said adjusted operating profit rose to 317 million pounds ($409.37 million) for the year ended Sept. 28, compared to 303 million pounds last year.

$1 = 0.7744 pounds Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

