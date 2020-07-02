Mitchells & Butlers swings to H1 loss, uncertain on reopening sites

July 2 (Reuters) - Britain’s Mitchells & Butlers on Thursday posted a first-half loss as pubs were shuttered during the lockdown and flagged uncertainty around the re-start of business on July 4 as stricter social distancing measures are put in place.

The company swung to a pretax loss of 121 million pounds ($151.26 million) for the six months ended April 11, from a profit of 75 million pounds last year, reflecting a sharp hit to its business from the COVID-19 lockdown.