May 16 (Reuters) - British pub operator Mitchells & Butlers Plc reported a 8 percent drop in first-half pretax profit on Wednesday, as margins continued to be weighed down by rising costs.

Like-for-like sales for 28 weeks ended April 14 climbed 1.6 percent, and rose 2.5 percent when adjusted for impact of frigid weather conditions, the company said. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)