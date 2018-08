Aug 2 (Reuters) - Mitchells & Butlers Plc’s quarterly comparable sales growth came in just under 1 percent, as the pub operator’s food sales dropped.

Like-for-like food sales fell 1.8 percent in the 11 weeks ended July 28, the company said on Thursday, adding that higher overall costs would likely dent margins more than the previous year. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)