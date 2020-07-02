UPDATE 1-Mitchells & Butlers swings to H1 loss as it prepares to reopen pubs

(Adds details on results, reopenings, shares)

July 2 (Reuters) - Mitchells & Butlers posted a first-half loss on Thursday and said it was uncertain about consumer demand and how its pubs and restaurants will function with strict social distancing measures, as it gears up to reopen most of its sites in England on July 4.

The company swung to a pretax loss of 121 million pounds ($151.26 million) for the six months ended April 11, from a profit of 75 million pounds last year, reflecting nearly four weeks of closures due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The owner of around 1,700 restaurants and pubs in the UK, including All Bar One and Harvester and Browns, said it is currently not meaningful to give an outlook.

Shares in the company, which have fallen nearly 60% so far in the year, were flat in early trade.

It recorded an 11 million pound charge primarily from disposing or donating short-dated food and drink stock items due to the closures.

Mitchells said its sites will have signs to maintain social distancing, sanitising stations, disposable menus, table spacing, capacity management where possible through online booking and a cashless-first approach.

Its self-service Toby Carvery restaurants will now have servers coming to the diners’ tables as part of safety measures.

The company said its German business Alex reopened in May, with sales growing each week, and that the experience provides it with a “clear path” for reopening in the UK.