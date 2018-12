Dec 10 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp’s ASG Technologies Group Inc raised its offer to buy Mitek Systems Inc to $11.50 from $10 per share previously on Monday.

ASG said it released the letter, which was previously private, because Mitek refused to engage with ASG on reasonable terms.

On Oct. 31, ASG Technologies said it wanted to buy Mitek for $10 a share in cash. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)