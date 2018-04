April 24 (Reuters) - Canada’s Mitel Networks Corp said on Tuesday it would be bought by an investor group led by Searchlight Capital Partners in a deal valued at about $2 billion, including debt.

Mitel shareholders will receive $11.15 per share in cash, representing a premium of nearly 10 percent to the stock’s Monday close. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)