Nov 29 (Reuters) - British outsourcer Mitie Group Plc said on Friday it has appointed logistics company Yodel’s former boss Andrew Peeler as its interim chief financial officer to succeed Paul Woolf, who is leaving next year.

Peeler, who will join the company in December, will be appointed to the board in January, when Woolf leaves to join intellectual property management company CPA Global as its finance boss. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)