British outsourcer Mitie extends contract with London's Gatwick

Jan 16 (Reuters) - British outsourcer Mitie Group Plc said on Wednesday it had got a five-year extension to its 17 million pound ($21.9 million) contract with Britain’s second-busiest airport Gatwick.

Mitie — whose clients include J Sainsbury Plc and Vodafone Group Plc — said it would offer electrical services maintenance, building and plumbing services and also clean floors for Gatwick, as part of the contract.

The contract provides critical support services and will cover the North and South terminals and property buildings, the company said. (bit.ly/2QSJlwK) ($1 = 0.7777 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)