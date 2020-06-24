Industrials
June 24, 2020 / 8:25 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

UK's Mitie in talks to buy Interserve's support services arm for over 250 mln stg - Sky News

1 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - Mitie Group Plc is in advanced discussions to buy Interserve’s facilities management arm for more than 250 million pounds ($310.45 million), Sky News reported on Wednesday.

Mitie was expected to launch a 200 million pound rights issue to help fund the deal, the report bit.ly/2YsjdzM said, citing sources.

The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

A deal could be announced as soon as Thursday, the report added. ($1 = 0.8053 pounds) (Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

