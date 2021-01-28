British outsourcer Mitie flags lockdown hit to final quarter

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Outsourcer Mitie Group on Thursday warned of a hit to the final quarter of the year from the latest lockdown in Britain after posting a 6.7% rise in third-quarter sales, helped in part by its services to essential sectors.

The company said organic revenue rose to 574 million pounds ($784.14 million) in the three months to Dec. 31 from 538 million pounds a year earlier, helped by a near 15% jump in sales in its biggest division that provides security and cleaning services. ($1 = 0.7320 pounds) (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)