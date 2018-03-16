FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 16, 2018 / 7:33 AM / in 14 hours

British outsourcer Mitie sees higher costs from turnaround programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - British outsourcing company Mitie Group said on Friday it expected annual costs associated with its turnaround programme to be higher than its previous estimates.

The company, which is in the midst of a recovery drive, said the turnaround costs were expected to be about 35 million pounds ($48.83 million) for the year ending March 31, compared with its previous estimate of 24 million pounds.

Mitie, whose 2015-16 financial statements are being investigated by the British Financial Reporting Council, also said it expected latest full-year revenue is expected to grow 2-2.5 percent to 2.2 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.7168 pounds) (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

