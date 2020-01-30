Mitie expects flat annual organic revenue growth

Jan 30 (Reuters) - British outsourcing firm Mitie Group Plc said on Thursday it expects annual organic revenue growth to be flat, as public sector activity slowed and it reduced spending on its largest division.

The company, which manages some of London’s landmarks, along with high street buildings and homes, reported a revenue growth of 6% in the first nine months of the fiscal year.

Earnings for 2020 and 2021 are expected to be in line with its prior forecast, Mitie said. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)