July 30 (Reuters) - British outsourcer Mitie Group Plc reported a 14% rise in first-quarter revenue on Tuesday, boosted by new contracts and an acquisition in its security business.

The company said earnings before interest and tax growth was held back by higher-than-planned costs in the quarter ended June 30. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)