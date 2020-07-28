Mitie reports better June after Q1 revenue drop

July 28 (Reuters) - British outsourcer Mitie Group on Tuesday reported an 11% fall in revenue in the first quarter, hit by the loss of a major contract and coronavirus-induced weakness in the engineering sector.

The company, which reported revenue from continuing operations of 458.3 million pounds ($589.28 million) for the three months ended June 30, said its June performance was slightly better than April-May. ($1 = 0.7777 pounds)