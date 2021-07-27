REFILE-Mitie first-quarter revenue doubles on Interserve, COVID-19 contracts

(Corrects day in first paragraph to Tuesday from Thursday)
July 27 (Reuters) - British outsourcer Mitie Group said on Tuesday its first-quarter revenue more than doubled, helped by its acquisition of rival Interserve, as well as services at COVID-19 testing centres.
The company, which provides engineering, security, cleaning and care services, said revenue including those from its joint ventures more than doubled to 930 million pounds ($1.28 billion) for the quarter ended June 30.
$1 = 0.7255 pounds Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Shounak Dasgupta
