Britain's competition watchdog looking at Mitie-Rentokil pest control deal

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Britain’s competition watchdog said on Monday it was considering whether the completed acquisition of British outsourcing firm Mitie Group’s pest control business by Rentokil Initial could result in a substantial lessening of competition.
Mitie said in October it would sell the business to British pest control and business services company Rentokil for 40 million pounds ($51.72 million).
$1 = 0.7735 pounds Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan