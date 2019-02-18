Industrials
February 18, 2019 / 11:18 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Britain's competition watchdog looking at Mitie-Rentokil pest control deal

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Britain’s competition watchdog said on Monday it was considering whether the completed acquisition of British outsourcing firm Mitie Group’s pest control business by Rentokil Initial could result in a substantial lessening of competition.

Mitie said in October it would sell the business to British pest control and business services company Rentokil for 40 million pounds ($51.72 million).

$1 = 0.7735 pounds Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below