Mitie first-half profit falls 4.2 pct

Nov 22 (Reuters) - British outsourcing group Mitie Group plc posted a 4.2 percent drop in adjusted operating profit for the first half of the year on Thursday, hurt by an adverse contract mix at its cleaning and environmental services division and higher administrative expenses.

Operating profit before other items fell to 38.4 million pounds ($49.1 million) for the six months ending Sept. 30, from 40.1 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7822 pounds) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)