Mitie FY profit beats view, sees mid-single digit growth in 2019

June 6 (Reuters) - British outsourcer Mitie Group Plc on Thursday posted a 6% rise in adjusted full-year operating profit and said it expects earnings to grow in the mid-single digits for 2019, as its engineering and security businesses outperforms.

The company, which has been investing in technology and employee retention and selling non-core assets, said adjusted operating profit rose to 88.2 million pounds, above its forecast range of 84 million pounds to 87 million pounds, in the year ended March 31, from 83.2 million pounds a year earlier. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; editing by Bernard Orr)