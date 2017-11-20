Mitie reports 5.8 pct rise in H1 profit, new UK investigation

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Mitie Group, which has issued a string of profit warnings this year, said British watchdog the Financial Reporting Council has decided to investigate the preparation and approval of the outsourcing company’s financial statements for the year which ended March 31 2016.

The company, which reported a 5.8 percent rise in half-year profit, is already being investigated in connection with Deloitte LLP’s audits of two of its annual financial statements. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)