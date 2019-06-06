UPDATE 1-Mitie beats full-year profit guidance, sees steady growth in 2019

(Adds details on outlook, cost savings programme)

June 6 (Reuters) - British outsourcer Mitie Group Plc topped its own guidance for full-year operating profit on Thursday and said it expects earnings to grow in the mid-single digits in 2019, as its engineering and security businesses outperforms.

The company, which has been cutting costs and selling assets to focus on its core businesses, said adjusted operating profit rose 6% to 88.2 million pounds, above its forecast range of 84 million pounds to 87 million pounds, in the year ended March 31.

The results delivered on Chief Executive Officer Phil Bentley’s target for savings under the “Project Helix” programme, finding 45 million pounds in run rate benefits in 2018.

The company, however, also benefitted from growth in its engineering and security businesses and its recently acquired Vision Security division, which helped it offset declines in its order book elsewhere.

Mitie said in March it would shift its focus to overhauling IT systems at its main engineering services arm, which maintains lighting, heating and other systems for the country’s National Health Service and Heathrow airport among others. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)