UPDATE 1-Mitie sees annual profit rise, order book softens

March 28 (Reuters) - British outsourcer Mitie Group Plc forecast a rise in annual revenue and operating profit, but warned its order book was set to weaken around 10 percent on the year as clients steered away from entering longer term contracts.

Shares in the company were expected to fall around 5 percent on opening, according to stock market traders.

Mitie, which provides cleaning, security and healthcare services, said operating profit before other items was expected to be in the range of 84 million pounds to 87 million pounds for the year ending March 31, higher than its restated operating profit from continuing operations of 83.2 million pounds ($109.72 million) a year earlier.

“This is against a backdrop of undoubted challenges for the outsourcing sector, and some short-term economic uncertainty impacting clients’ capital programmes and willingness to enter into longer term integrated contract commitments,” Chief Executive Officer Phil Bentley said.

He said that although the company’s order book had softened, Mitie had focussed on adding more value and services to its top clients and, as a result, seen continued growth for those accounts.

Mitie, which manages and maintains high street buildings, housing developments and a number of UK and London landmarks, said profit was pushed up by cost cuts and its acquisition of Vision Security Group, allowing it to reinvest in the business.

Mitie issued profit warnings in 2016 under previous management, and new CEO Bentley has been striving to turn the company around by investing in technology, employee retention as well as selling off non-core businesses.

The company is less dependent on public sector work than some of its peers in an outsourcing sector which has seen high-profile collapses over the past two years.

It said its turnaround program Project Helix was on track to deliver run-rate benefits of about 45 million pounds in the fiscal year 2018/2019 and about 50 million pounds by the end of fiscal year 2019/2020.

For fiscal year 2019/2020, Mitie said it expects operating profit to show moderate growth - with revenue growth and cost savings offset in part by contract renewals and expenditures.

($1 = 0.7583 pounds)