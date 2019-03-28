UPDATE 2-Mitie recovery efforts hit by softer order book, profit miss

* Sees higher FY profit, revenue

* Sees moderate profit growth for fiscal year 2019/2020

* Order book set to weaken about 10 pct

* CEO flags “undoubted” challenges for outsourcing

* Shares fall more than 8 pct

* Interactive graphic on Mitie's revenue: tmsnrt.rs/2HKNzpZ (Adds shares, analyst, details)

By Noor Zainab Hussain

March 28 (Reuters) - Mitie Group Plc on Thursday forecast a rise in annual profit that was lower than market expectations and said its order book was set to weaken around 10 percent, sending shares in the British outsourcer down more than 8 percent.

Mitie, which provides cleaning, security and healthcare services, said operating profit before other items was expected to be in the range of 84 million pounds to 87 million pounds for the year ending March 31, up from restated operating profit from continuing operations of 83.2 million pounds ($109.72 million) a year earlier.

“This is against a backdrop of undoubted challenges for the outsourcing sector, and some short-term economic uncertainty impacting clients’ capital programmes and willingness to enter into longer term integrated contract commitments,” Chief Executive Officer Phil Bentley said.

Bentley said that although the company’s order book had softened, Mitie had focused on adding more value and services to its top clients and, as a result, seen continued growth for those accounts.

Analysts at Jefferies said the company’s full-year 2019 and 2020 profit guidance was respectively 5 percent and 10 percent below market consensus due to flatter margin progression.

New CEO Bentley has been striving to turn the company around by investing in technology, employee retention as well as selling off non-core businesses.

The stock, which fell 42.8 percent in 2018, was 8.3 percent lower at 137.6 pence by 0927 GMT.

Another brokerage, Canaccord Genuity, trimmed its earnings forecasts to reflect near-term margin headwinds and cut its target price on the stock to 285 pence from 300 pence.

The company, which was founded in 1987 in Bristol and made its London market debut a year later, is less dependent on public sector work than some of its outsourcing rivals, some of which have run into trouble over the past two years.

The high-profile demise of one of those, Carillion, reduced the number of big corporate bidders for government contracts and increased scrutiny of how the sector is run. The traditional outsourcing market has also slumped since Britain voted to leave the European Union in June 2016.

Mitie had said last June that there was evidence that the industry might regain some pricing power after the wake-up call provided by Carillion’s collapse.

Mitie employs 49,000 people across Britain, looking after banks, retailers, hospitals, schools and government offices.

The company said its turnaround programme Project Helix was on track to deliver benefits and it expects operating profit for fiscal year 2019/2020 to show moderate growth - with revenue growth and cost savings offset in part by contract renewals and expenditures.

Mitie expects to publish its financial and operational results for the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2019 on June 6.

($1 = 0.7583 pounds)